Italy closes all schools, may ban public events

It's now closed all schools and universities, and is prepared to ban almost all public gatherings altogether.

Australia has recorded its second death linked to the coronavirus outbreak, as Italy prepared...

Italy prepared new emergency measures on Wednesday to try to slow the spread of coronavirus in...

Juan Q Public RT @WarsontheBrink : BREAKING: JUST IN: Italy closes all schools and universities NATIONWIDE to stop #coronavirus from further spreading 5 hours ago

Andrea Woo | 鄔瑞楓 Italy is closing all schools and drafting a decree that would ban all public events and discourage ppl from shaking… https://t.co/nnCR9ojAEY 2 hours ago

Lynne Sinclair 🇨🇦 清美琳 RT @AndreaWoo : Italy is closing all schools and drafting a decree that would ban all public events and discourage ppl from shaking hands, h… 1 hour ago