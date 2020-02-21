Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Italy closes all schools, may ban public events

Italy closes all schools, may ban public events

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Italy closes all schools, may ban public events

Italy closes all schools, may ban public events

Italy is taking increasingly desperate measures to stop Europe&apos;s worst coronavirus outbreak.

It&apos;s now closed all schools and universities, and is prepared to ban almost all public gatherings altogether.

Matthew Larotonda reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Italy readies draconian new measures to try to contain coronavirus

Italy prepared new emergency measures on Wednesday to try to slow the spread of coronavirus in...
Reuters - Published

Coronavirus update LIVE: Australia records second death as Italy prepares to close schools

Australia has recorded its second death linked to the coronavirus outbreak, as Italy prepared...
The Age - Published Also reported by •Brisbane Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

todc14

tod con Italy closes all schools, may ban public events: https://t.co/99kn2STEH4 via @ReutersTV 15 minutes ago

lynne4whiterock

Lynne Sinclair 🇨🇦 清美琳 RT @AndreaWoo: Italy is closing all schools and drafting a decree that would ban all public events and discourage ppl from shaking hands, h… 1 hour ago

AndreaWoo

Andrea Woo | 鄔瑞楓 Italy is closing all schools and drafting a decree that would ban all public events and discourage ppl from shaking… https://t.co/nnCR9ojAEY 2 hours ago

Contagion_Live

Contagion Italian Minister of Education Lucia Azzolina (@AzzolinaLucia) told the public today that school activities througho… https://t.co/lNdNvyRGh4 2 hours ago

medenix

Mede Nix RT @dallasnews: Italy closes schools, Saudi Arabia bans Mecca pilgrimage over coronavirus concerns https://t.co/kKk7udD165 4 hours ago

dallasnews

Dallas Morning News Italy closes schools, Saudi Arabia bans Mecca pilgrimage over coronavirus concerns https://t.co/kKk7udD165 4 hours ago

Dave56251391

Dave RT @mmuk59: #covid19uk #coronavirusuk Italy - Modern European State Closes ALL schools & Universities Advises public to keep distance A… 4 hours ago

public_juan

Juan Q Public RT @WarsontheBrink: BREAKING: JUST IN: Italy closes all schools and universities NATIONWIDE to stop #coronavirus from further spreading 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump [Video]Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump

The Dow industrials posted the largest-ever points drop on Thursday. Wall Street led stocks across the globe lower, with traders fretting over the economic impact of the spreading coronavirus. The..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:38Published

Coronavirus Outbreak Grows In Northern Italy [Video]Coronavirus Outbreak Grows In Northern Italy

An outbreak of coronavirus in northern Italy worsened on Friday, reports Reuters. Officials in Italy are announcing 14 confirmed cases in the wealthy region of Lombardy. There are also two in the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.