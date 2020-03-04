Usher donation

Global  

Chattanooga native Usher donates funds for arts in Hamilton County Schools.

See his announcement.
Announcement for hamilton county students invovled in the arts.

Usher's community education fund and the little kids rock program have partnered to provide music educators and their students with musical instruments.

Keyboards, guitars, drumsets and more will be implemented into class rooms for students to better embrace the world of music.

Several teachers, principals and other educators were in attendance.

There was a student band and choir performance along with a special tribute by usher himself.

I just fell in my passion in music and entertainment nin school in dalewood chattanooga tennessee.

So i'm really proud toi not only support but also give the kids the tools that they need in hamilton county.

I'm really excited about it and i think it's going to also enhance the general music programs and not just at the high school level but elementary and middle school as well.

More musical tools will be provided to hamilton county students in the




