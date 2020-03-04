Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nashville, Tennessee > Tennessee searches for survivors after tornadoes

Tennessee searches for survivors after tornadoes

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
Tennessee searches for survivors after tornadoes

Tennessee searches for survivors after tornadoes

Search and rescue crews were looking for anyone stuck in the rubble after a string of tornadoes tore through Nashville, Tennessee, and surrounding counties early on Tuesday.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tennessee searches for survivors after tornadoes

Search-and-rescue teams in Tennessee on Wednesday combed through the rubble trying to find survivors, a day after tornadoes tore through Nashville and surrounding counties this week, leaving a trail of ruin and killing at least 25 people.

A majority of those killed were in Putnam County - east of the city.

Among those, five children, according to Mayor Randy Porter who also said nearly two dozen people are still missing.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) PUTNAM COUNTY MAYOR RANDY PORTER: "Our number of unaccounted for persons decreased dramatically last night with all the people calling in with new information.

That number is down to 22, that was about 88.

I think we had last night to what we ended up with, so a dramatic decrease." The National Weather Service said eight tornadoes were believed to have touched down in Tennessee, Missouri and Kentucky early Tuesday, waking up people across the states, like Seth Wells in Tennessee... who says he and his partner flew through the air.

His partner then had to get stiches after her forehead split open.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) PUTNAM COUNTY RESIDENT SETH WELLS: "I got woke up at 1:50 from my phone with a tornado warning and that's when I heard it.

It was this deep roar, rumbling sound that I've never heard before." Tennessee remains in a state of emergency and tens of thousands of people and businesses are stillwithout power.

Nashville Electric Service on Wednesday said 35,000 customers are affected and its crews were working to restore it.



Recent related news from verified sources

After deadly tornadoes, Tennessee rescue teams search for survivors

A day after a series of fierce tornadoes killed 24 people in Tennessee, rescue teams on Wednesday...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rescue Teams Sifting Through Piles Of Rubble After Tornadoes Rip Through Tennessee [Video]Rescue Teams Sifting Through Piles Of Rubble After Tornadoes Rip Through Tennessee

CBS reports Chris Conte reports from Nashville.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:07Published

At Least 25 Dead In Tennessee Tornadoes [Video]At Least 25 Dead In Tennessee Tornadoes

The damage was devastating after several tornadoes ripped through the state. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.