Tennessee searches for survivors after tornadoes

Search-and-rescue teams in Tennessee on Wednesday combed through the rubble trying to find survivors, a day after tornadoes tore through Nashville and surrounding counties this week, leaving a trail of ruin and killing at least 25 people.

A majority of those killed were in Putnam County - east of the city.

Among those, five children, according to Mayor Randy Porter who also said nearly two dozen people are still missing.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) PUTNAM COUNTY MAYOR RANDY PORTER: "Our number of unaccounted for persons decreased dramatically last night with all the people calling in with new information.

That number is down to 22, that was about 88.

I think we had last night to what we ended up with, so a dramatic decrease." The National Weather Service said eight tornadoes were believed to have touched down in Tennessee, Missouri and Kentucky early Tuesday, waking up people across the states, like Seth Wells in Tennessee... who says he and his partner flew through the air.

His partner then had to get stiches after her forehead split open.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) PUTNAM COUNTY RESIDENT SETH WELLS: "I got woke up at 1:50 from my phone with a tornado warning and that's when I heard it.

It was this deep roar, rumbling sound that I've never heard before." Tennessee remains in a state of emergency and tens of thousands of people and businesses are stillwithout power.

Nashville Electric Service on Wednesday said 35,000 customers are affected and its crews were working to restore it.