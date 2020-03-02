Global  

Concord High School Student In Custody After Allegedly Bringing Handgun To School

School officials say the firearm was spotted by a teacher.
Concord High School Student In Custody After Allegedly Bringing Handgun To School

GERMANTOWN, HOWARD MONROE, CBS3, "EYEWITNESS NEWS."OF THE, WILL HOWARD, THANKYOU SO MUCH.HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT INDELAWARE IS IN POLICE CUSTODYAFTER ALLEGEDLY BRINGINGHANDGUN TO SCHOOL.SCHOOL OFFICIALS SAY THEFIREARM WAS SPOTTED BY ATEACHER AFTER IT ALLEGEDLYSLIPPED OUT OF THE STUDENTS'BACK PACK, THE STUDENT QUICKLYPICK UP THE GUN, AND A BAGTHAT, AND THEN WALKED OUT OFTHE BUILDING OFFICIALS SAY.HE ALLEGEDLY DITCHED THE GUNNEAR NAMAN'S ROAD WHERETROOPERS AND K9 OFFICEREMEMBERS SEARCHING FOR T



