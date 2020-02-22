Global  

The Best US Art Exhibitions for Women's History Month 2020

The Best US Art Exhibitions for Women's History Month 2020

The Best US Art Exhibitions for Women's History Month 2020

The Best US Art Exhibitions for Women's History Month 2020 The New York Historical Society currently has one called 'Women March,' which traces historical protests.

A fashion photography exhibition, called '2 Women of Style,' will be featured at Staley-Wise Gallery in New York City on March 5.

Pieces from 27 female African artists are being showcased by the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art in Washington, D.C.

The event, which runs until July 5, is called 'I Am … Contemporary Women Artists of Africa.'

Washington, D.C., is also holding another exhibit, called 'Graciela Iturbide’s Mexico,' until late May.

The Mexican artist's showcase is held at the National Museum of Women in the Arts.

Massachusetts' Provincetown Art Association and Museum also has an exhibition this month.

There are portraits of female leaders in a showcase called 'Persisters' by artist Jo Hay.

It features paintings of Senator Elizabeth Warren and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
