Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > DOJ: Defense Department Linguist Charged With Espionage

DOJ: Defense Department Linguist Charged With Espionage

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
DOJ: Defense Department Linguist Charged With Espionage

DOJ: Defense Department Linguist Charged With Espionage

The US Department of Justice reported on Wednesday that a linguist with the Department of Defense has been charged with espionage.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SCStreet

Shane Street RT @PoliticalShort: Defense Department linguist charged with espionage today. Mariam Thompson was charged with transmitting highly sensitiv… 22 seconds ago

HunterRay

Son of Liberty RT @TheJusticeDept: Defense Department Linguist Charged with Espionage https://t.co/xq0R2Wb7dt 25 seconds ago

southernbell317

❤️🏈Mandy🏈❤️ RT @prayingmedic: Defense Department Employee Arrested For Allegedly Helping Hizbollah While U.S. Embassy In Iraq Was Stormed. https://t.co… 49 seconds ago

clarkdennycjoy1

JD Clark RT @PamelaGeller: Defense Department Linguist Charged With Passing Highly Classified Intel to Hezbollah Operative: She had top secret clear… 50 seconds ago

SeanDeBlasio

Sean DeBlasio RT @NatashaBertrand: An American linguist working for DoD in Iraq has been charged with espionage after allegedly passing the names of huma… 1 minute ago

SadieRight

🇺🇸 Sadie is Right 🇺🇸 RT @paulsperry_: BREAKING: FBI arrests Defense Dept linguist from Saudi Arabia for leaking classified info to Lebanese national tied to ter… 1 minute ago

JohnSpacedow

John Spacedow RT @USAO_DC: DEFENSE DEPARTMENT LINGUIST CHARGED WITH ESPIONAGE https://t.co/fxvaTNDd4k 1 minute ago

Latebird2013

Jon A RT @streiffredstate: BREAKING: Defense Department Linguist Charged With Espionage https://t.co/yeQCB4If6F 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.