Coronavirus: 28 positive cases in India; PM Modi to skip Holi Milan events

Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has said that a total of 28 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported across the country.

He also held a meeting with the Delhi health Minister and other top officials to gauge the preparedness to tackle the coronavirus scare in the capital.

Sale of masks and sanitisers have shot up in the capital.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has said that he will not be participating in any Holi Milan programmes this year as experts have advised to reduce mass gatherings.