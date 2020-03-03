Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: 28 positive cases in India; PM Modi to skip Holi Milan events

Coronavirus: 28 positive cases in India; PM Modi to skip Holi Milan events

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:15s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: 28 positive cases in India; PM Modi to skip Holi Milan events

Coronavirus: 28 positive cases in India; PM Modi to skip Holi Milan events

Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has said that a total of 28 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported across the country.

He also held a meeting with the Delhi health Minister and other top officials to gauge the preparedness to tackle the coronavirus scare in the capital.

Sale of masks and sanitisers have shot up in the capital.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has said that he will not be participating in any Holi Milan programmes this year as experts have advised to reduce mass gatherings.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Covid-19 live: PM Modi to skip Holi Milan programme

The global death toll from the new coronavirus epidemic surpassed 3,000 after more people died at its...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

abhinitk

abhinit khanna RT @NewIndianXpress: A #Paytm employee in Gurgaon, who had recently returned from a vacation in Italy has now tested positive for #Coronavi… 41 seconds ago

7krpt

Sawan Kumar Pandey RT @dna: Paytm employee in Gurgaon tests positive for coronavirus, confirmed cases rise to 29 https://t.co/C0me43QcUF 3 minutes ago

RythemKaushik

Rythem Kaushik #Coronavirus: 15 Italian tourists test positive, confirmed cases rise to 21 in India - India News https://t.co/0aMAq6wLUG 4 minutes ago

dna

DNA Paytm employee in Gurgaon tests positive for coronavirus, confirmed cases rise to 29 https://t.co/C0me43QcUF 13 minutes ago

s_kpatel

Kalpit Patel RT @coronaviruscare: BREAKING: India's health ministry issues advisory to all schools asking them to avoid any large gathering of students… 30 minutes ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times Iconic tourist spots in India see decline in footfall as positive coronavirus cases rise https://t.co/w7DpLytz5v 34 minutes ago

littleyums

#:)) RT @PTI_News: So far India has reported 28 positive coronavirus cases, this includes 16 Italians: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan 38 minutes ago

hitesh16071997

Hitesh Choudhary RT @NewIndianXpress: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed that India has reported 28 positive #coronavirus cases, including the 16… 43 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amazon Confirms First Case of COVID-19 Among US Employees [Video]Amazon Confirms First Case of COVID-19 Among US Employees

Amazon Confirms First Case of COVID-19 Among US Employees An Amazon worker in Seattle, Washington, has tested positive for the coronavirus, adding to the growing number of cases in the United..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published

Coronavirus: Delhi designates 25 hospitals for treatment amid fresh cases [Video]Coronavirus: Delhi designates 25 hospitals for treatment amid fresh cases

After Covid-19 coronavirus infected a person from the national capital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Delhi government has designated 25 hospitals for treatment of the virus...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.