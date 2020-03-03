Global  

Miami's Ultra Music Festival Could Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Miami’s Ultra Music Festival is in jeopardy of being postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

Katie Johnston reports.
Miami’s Ultra Music Festival is in jeopardy of being postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
