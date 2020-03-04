Global  

Why Does A Coronavirus Vaccine Take So Long?

Why Does A Coronavirus Vaccine Take So Long?

Why Does A Coronavirus Vaccine Take So Long?

Dr. Mallika Marshall talks about why a vaccine for the coronavirus could be 18 months away.
