IKHinge @RepMattGaetz When are you going to visit those with coronavirus cases in Florida? Waiting for the date 1 minute ago

Eduardo A. Encina In places where #coronavirus is widespread, sporting events are being postponed or played in empty stadiums. Follo… https://t.co/dltvemg9I4 2 minutes ago

Jennifer 🐱( aka Shannon) Congrats Depeche Mode @williamlegate I am sure gaetz’s constituents in FL appreciate him making a joke out of the coronavirus! So Glad t… https://t.co/ZPQGH2mJFf 19 minutes ago

Erin Girl @RepMattGaetz Florida has confirmed Coronavirus cases. I doubt that most Floridians will see the humor in this. 24 minutes ago

BlueJamie RT @DeniseShearin: @RepMattGaetz Making light of Coronavirus as cases rise, death tolls rise, and your state is under an emergency is compl… 24 minutes ago

jdf26downthelane RT @zacjanderson: Explosive moment in media conference when surgeon general says the Florida Department of Health waited 24 hours after fin… 28 minutes ago