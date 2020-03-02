Global  

Coronavirus cases in Florida

Gov.

Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that another Florida resident has tested positive for coronavirus, but that patient is currently in isolation in Washington state.
Public Health Emergency Declared In Florida After First Two Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Cases

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a public health emergency after confirming the state's...
cbs4.com - Published

Florida confirms two coronavirus cases, one had traveled to Italy: governor

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday confirmed that two presumptive coronavirus...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



HingeIk

IKHinge @RepMattGaetz When are you going to visit those with coronavirus cases in Florida? Waiting for the date 1 minute ago

EddieInTheYard

Eduardo A. Encina In places where #coronavirus is widespread, sporting events are being postponed or played in empty stadiums. Follo… https://t.co/dltvemg9I4 2 minutes ago

justlikehvn

Jennifer 🐱( aka Shannon) Congrats Depeche Mode @williamlegate I am sure gaetz’s constituents in FL appreciate him making a joke out of the coronavirus! So Glad t… https://t.co/ZPQGH2mJFf 19 minutes ago

ErinGirl2

Erin Girl @RepMattGaetz Florida has confirmed Coronavirus cases. I doubt that most Floridians will see the humor in this. 24 minutes ago

jdefra

BlueJamie RT @DeniseShearin: @RepMattGaetz Making light of Coronavirus as cases rise, death tolls rise, and your state is under an emergency is compl… 24 minutes ago

jdf754

jdf26downthelane RT @zacjanderson: Explosive moment in media conference when surgeon general says the Florida Department of Health waited 24 hours after fin… 28 minutes ago

SujoreJ

Susan J (Suz RT @starr8211: 129 cases. California, New York, Illinois, Florida, Georgia, Rhode Island, Oregon, New Hampshire, Texas, Wisconsin, Washing… 28 minutes ago


Gov. Ron DeSantis Confirms Florida Resident In Washington State Isolated Over Coronavirus [Video]Gov. Ron DeSantis Confirms Florida Resident In Washington State Isolated Over Coronavirus

"We believe it was somebody that had been traveling in Asia recently, probably in China," said DeSantis.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:05Published

Governor: Another Florida resident tests positive for coronavirus, currently in isolation in Washington state [Video]Governor: Another Florida resident tests positive for coronavirus, currently in isolation in Washington state

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that another Florida resident has tested positive for coronavirus, but that patient is currently in isolation in Washington state.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:08Published

