Sarasota County schools making sure classrooms are clean amid coronavirus cases now < > Embed Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:39s - Published Sarasota County schools making sure classrooms are clean amid coronavirus cases Sarasota County schools making sure classrooms are clean amid coronavirus cases 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Francesco Abbruzzino with The Scoop Sarasota County schools making sure classrooms are clean amid coronavirus cases https://t.co/604oMao55b 18 minutes ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus: School district takes pro-active steps The School District of Palm Beach County is taking a proactive stance to combat the coronavirus. A letter sent to parents and staff Monday morning said the district has implemented enhanced campus.. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:13Published 2 days ago