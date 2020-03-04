Global  

Kim Kardashian Visits White House With Women Pardoned by Donald Trump

Kim Kardashian Visits White House With Women Pardoned by Donald Trump

Kim Kardashian Visits White House With Women Pardoned by Donald Trump

Kim Kardashian Visits White House With Women Pardoned by Donald Trump The reality star, who has spent the past few years fighting for prison reform, revealed that she was headed back to the White House.

Kim Kardashian, via Twitter Kim Kardashian, via Twitter Kim Kardashian, via Twitter Kardashian has been studying to become a lawyer and has visited the White House at least twice as part of her prison reform work.
Recent related news from verified sources

Kim Kardashian visits White House, thanks Trump for commuting sentences of 'three really deserving women'

President Donald Trump hosted Kim Kardashian West and met with three women whose prison sentences he...
USATODAY.com - Published

Exclusive: Trump to host Kim Kardashian West at the White House to discuss criminal justice reform

Kim Kardashian West, who has become an advocate for criminal justice issues, will return to the White...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



