Coronavirus Update: NJ Schools Making Sure They're Prepared For Possible Closures

Coronavirus Update: NJ Schools Making Sure They're Prepared For Possible Closures

Coronavirus Update: NJ Schools Making Sure They're Prepared For Possible Closures

New Jersey public and private schools are making sure they're prepared in case the coronavirus forces them to shut down.

They say it's an extreme scenario, but one that could happen; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Urges Parents To Plan For Children's Learning If Schools Close [Video]Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Urges Parents To Plan For Children's Learning If Schools Close

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday said the state continues to be on high alert, working closely with hospitals and schools to make sure everyone stays safe. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:48Published

U.S. Schools Are Preparing for Possible Shutdowns as the Coronavirus Spreads [Video]U.S. Schools Are Preparing for Possible Shutdowns as the Coronavirus Spreads

Schools in the united States are preparing for possible closures as more coronavirus cases appear in the United States. Veuer’s Taisha Henry.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:57Published

