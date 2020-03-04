Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Is it time to refinance?

Is it time to refinance?

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:23s - Published < > Embed
Is it time to refinance?Mortgage rates have plunged amid coronavirus fears.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Southwest Airlines scores huge on-time arrivals win in February

Southwest Airlines trounced rival Delta Air Lines in on-time arrival performance in February. The...
bizjournals - Published

Reassessing The Novel Coronavirus’ Mortality Rate Is Key To Important Scientific Decision-Making – Analysis

By Chan Kung andYu (Tony) Pan* As far as the ongoing novel coronavirus epidemic is concerned,...
Eurasia Review - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

eloterogreggg

Gregg @gaabsssxo_ Time to refinance 3 minutes ago

doobeesharley

Sharley Koo RT @CNNBusiness: If you've been waiting to refinance or buy a home, it appears your time has come https://t.co/SgJuixmx7u 6 minutes ago

CNNBusiness

CNN Business If you've been waiting to refinance or buy a home, it appears your time has come https://t.co/SgJuixmx7u 6 minutes ago

bank_roots

FirstBankMortgageCreateRoots With mortgage interest rates the lowest in three years, it might be a good time to refinance. Refinancing could red… https://t.co/1yP08y4OLS 21 minutes ago

Kembala

Kembala Evans Is It Time to Refinance Your Mortgage? "Fears about #coronavirus may give homeowners an opportunity to lower their… https://t.co/vcVaG1afsp 33 minutes ago

AssnOnline

Association Online With Mortgage Rates So Low, Is Now A Good Time To Refinance? https://t.co/Ibh3vidv1w 36 minutes ago

InfoDiaz

Ed Diaz NMLS #249808 NOW is the time to refinance! Whether you are looking to pull cash out for a renovation, lower your monthly payment… https://t.co/1j8xiAb7kQ 51 minutes ago

MoneyInsider

Money Insider RT @businessinsider: If you've been considering refinancing, low interest rates make now an excellent time to explore it https://t.co/yL5aR… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Alex Trebek's Emotional Cancer Update, 'No Time to Die' Delays Release Date & First Look at Batman's Batmobile | THR News [Video]Alex Trebek's Emotional Cancer Update, 'No Time to Die' Delays Release Date & First Look at Batman's Batmobile | THR News

'No Time to Die' becomes the first film to delay its release over the Coronavirus outbreak, 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek shares an emotional update about his cancer diagnosis and a brand new look at..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 03:32Published

KJRH Latest Headlines | March 4, 3pm [Video]KJRH Latest Headlines | March 4, 3pm

Watch the latest KJRH headlines any time.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.