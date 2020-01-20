Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Consumer Alert: Ikea Recalling Drawer Chest Due To Tip-Over Safety Concerns

Consumer Alert: Ikea Recalling Drawer Chest Due To Tip-Over Safety Concerns

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Consumer Alert: Ikea Recalling Drawer Chest Due To Tip-Over Safety ConcernsIkea is recalling a piece of furniture that could be dangerous for children.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NBC6News

KTAL NBC 6 News RECALL ALERT: IKEA is recalling more than 800-thousand dressers that can tip over and seriously injure small childr… https://t.co/ekXIahXVyE 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Recall Alert: Strollers recalled due to falling hazard [Video]Recall Alert: Strollers recalled due to falling hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the strollers have hinge joint problems, which can release under pressure and collapse

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 00:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.