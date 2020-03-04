Twitter Testing Feature That Will Make Tweets Vanish After 24 Hours
Twitter Testing Feature That Will Make
Tweets Vanish After 24 Hours The idea is similar to Snapchat
and Instagram Stories.
According to Twitter, the experiment
is being called "fleets." For now, Twitter product lead
Kayvon Beykpour says it is
only available in Brazil.
In recent years, several high-profile figures have come
under fire for controversial tweets they made years ago.
This is where "fleets" would have come in handy,
as it makes content disappear after a day.
Kayvon Beykpour,
Kayvon Beykpour, via Twitter