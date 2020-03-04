Global  

Twitter Testing Feature That Will Make Tweets Vanish After 24 Hours

Twitter Testing Feature That Will Make Tweets Vanish After 24 Hours The idea is similar to Snapchat and Instagram Stories.

According to Twitter, the experiment is being called "fleets." For now, Twitter product lead Kayvon Beykpour says it is only available in Brazil.

In recent years, several high-profile figures have come under fire for controversial tweets they made years ago.

This is where "fleets" would have come in handy, as it makes content disappear after a day.

