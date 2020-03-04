Twitter Testing Feature That Will Make Tweets Vanish After 24 Hours

According to Twitter, the experiment is being called "fleets." For now, Twitter product lead Kayvon Beykpour says it is only available in Brazil.

In recent years, several high-profile figures have come under fire for controversial tweets they made years ago.

This is where "fleets" would have come in handy, as it makes content disappear after a day.

