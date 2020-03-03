Global  

"...the shape of Indiana doesn't really look like Indiana." New ISU Athletics logo gets mixed review

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Working to reduce trash in the community.

The indiana state university community is reacting to a new reveal.

Sports 10 told you all about the recent change to the school's athletic logo.

School leaders unveiled the logo yesterday.

Today news 10 spoke to students at i-s-u.

We also spoke to community members.

They had this to say about the new athletic logo.

"i think its ok.

I didn't see nothing wrong with what we had before.

I think we could have better focused on something else but i mean it is what it is."

"i saw it last night.

It was really all right to me.

It looks new and we needed something new."

"personally don't really like the new logo that much.

I think the old one was better mainly because the shape of indiana doesn't really look like indiana."

News 10 posted a poll on facebook.

It asked which logo do you like more.

13 percent say they like the new logo.

87 percent say they preferred the old one.

We also reached out to the university on how people are responding.

As of air




