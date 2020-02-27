Global  

Impressive dog wows the crowd at an NBA game in Los Angeles

At an Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, California, a man and his dog perform on the basketball court on November 20, 2019.

The man rolls around while the dog walks through his body.

The man does a headstand where the dog stands still on the man's feet.
