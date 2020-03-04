Cleanup begins after deadly Tennessee tornadoes

.> devestation setting in -- as neighbors pick through the debris of what was once their home.

There's lives been lost here.

The young lady over here, she lost her life and her son.

I watched her boy grow up.

It's awful."

Tennessee is now in a state of emergency -- as search and rescue efforts turned into recovery efforts.

Neighbors are coming together to mourn, and to start clearing debris.

Right now - we know - after crews clear debris, their next phase will be to rebuild.

They say they have received enormous support -- including donations from google and amazon.

Both companies operate facilities in tennessee.

Federal emergency management crews are on the ground.

We know - of the hundreds of structures that were damaged during the tornadoes - almost 50 of them were businesses.

We have team coverage for you on the devestation in tennessee - and the rebuilding efforts.

Waay 31 chief meteorologist kate mckenna is tracking some of the hardest hit areas.

Waay 31's sierra phillips grew up in nashville - and spoke with neighbors about what they are doing to rebuild.

But first, we begin with waay 31's sophia borelli.

She spent the day in putnam county-- the area with the highest number of deaths.

There are so many crews and volunteers out here working to salvage any mementos and belongings for them people who live out here.

You can see behind me just the damage from these tornados.

I spoke with a woman and her husband today.

She said she was woken up early tuesday morning when she felt roof tiles hitting the back of her head board in her bedroom.

She said she got her son and went as quickly as she could to the bathroom to get shelter.

She says she is lucky to be alive and her house is still standing.

Compared to her neighbors who lost everything.

Some including their lives.

It's devastating and i'm blessed that my house is still standing.

When daylight came we looked around and we could not believe what was happening right in my backyard.

I couldn't believe we didn't get more damage."

The damage just unimaginable here in putnam county.

There are lots of volunteers here already but locals say they are hoping more come even after this initial shock wares off.

