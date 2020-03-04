Lisa Hurlen Surgeon General Tells Newsy 'Fear Over Facts' Keeps Him Up At Night https://t.co/cqVUPRZBow via @newsy 2 days ago

Diana S Surgeon General Tells Newsy 'Fear Over Facts' Keeps Him Up At Night https://t.co/zt9CCJDeMO via @newsy 2 days ago

STIGMABASE | EDU RT @stigmabase: Fighting Stigma — Surgeon General Tells Newsy 'Fear Over Facts' Keeps Him Up At Night: https://t.co/Cw3aeWOmhy. https://t.c… 2 days ago

sarai cee Surgeon General Tells Newsy 'Fear Over Facts' Keeps Him Up At Night https://t.co/0GHFq8Ybpv via @newsy When *honest… https://t.co/W8GpX9cMLl 3 days ago

Philip Shook Surgeon General Tells Newsy 'Fear Over Facts' Keeps Him Up At Night https://t.co/AYuk9zq8Zd via @newsy 3 days ago

InformedChoiceWa Surgeon General Tells Newsy 'Fear Over Facts' Keeps Him Up At Night https://t.co/47j0fAYJAE via @newsy 3 days ago

Environmental Center Surgeon General Tells Newsy 'Fear Over Facts' Keeps Him Up At Night https://t.co/a4GAjx7roB https://t.co/oP1h3gaFOw 3 days ago