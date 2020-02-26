Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Italy Closes Schools Nationwide In Response To Coronavirus Outbreak

Italy Closes Schools Nationwide In Response To Coronavirus Outbreak

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Italy Closes Schools Nationwide In Response To Coronavirus Outbreak

Italy Closes Schools Nationwide In Response To Coronavirus Outbreak

The country&apos;s education minister says all schools will remain closed until March 15.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

State activates emergency center in response to coronavirus

Pennsylvania officials announced Wednesday it has activated the Department of Health's Emergency...
bizjournals - Published

Seattle School Superintendent On Her District's Coronavirus Response

NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Denise Juneau, superintendent of Seattle Public Schools, about how...
NPR - Published Also reported by •HNGN



You Might Like


Tweets about this

kyougenki

今日元気 命と自由と憲法守れ RT @NAChristakis: Italy closes schools nationwide. https://t.co/AStAlLT2uq If one thinks one will close schools when cases strike, it’s bet… 1 minute ago

fly1nwa11

fly1nwa11 RT @bespokeinvest: Italy closes schools and universities nationwide. 4 minutes ago

JoanneHillTO

Joanne Hill RT @CityNews: Italy is shutting all schools nationwide to stem the spread of coronavirus. Melissa Duggan on Europe’s worst COVID-19 outbrea… 12 minutes ago

gddcunha1961

gddcunha1961 RT @disclosetv: BREAKING - Italy closes all schools and universities for 2 weeks nationwide amid #COVID19 outbreak. 22 minutes ago

IssmeYAS

Issme RT @WarsontheBrink: BREAKING: JUST IN: Italy closes all schools and universities NATIONWIDE to stop #coronavirus from further spreading 29 minutes ago

CityNews

CityNews Toronto Italy is shutting all schools nationwide to stem the spread of coronavirus. Melissa Duggan on Europe’s worst COVID-… https://t.co/WfMa0UrWOB 32 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bay Area Schools Prepare Response To Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Bay Area Schools Prepare Response To Coronavirus Outbreak

As the coronavirus outbreak spreads, Bay Area school systems are taking a hard look at what's the best way to keep their students safe. Devin Fehely reports. (3/2/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.