Shortage of refs

A recent trend may impact your child's high school sporting event.

The average age for referees in the state of indiana is 56.

This means there are more "close to 60 year olds" officiating than 30 year olds.

High school officiating is seeing a gradual decline in younger referees in all sports across the state.

New's 10's dominic miranda spoke with a couple high school basketball officials today.

He tells us why a lot goes into reversing the trend...and it starts with you at home.

Pk} numbers for high school officials...umpires...and referees are slowly declining throughout the state of indiana.

Nat sn} i spoke with the assigner of officials for the vigo county school corporation michael stoffers and current referee heath hayes today.

They say the wabash valley is no exception and student athletes pay the price.

"there's definitely shortages across the board on all sports in the area."/// "currently in the state of indiana...there's going to be football games moved to thursday friday and saturday nights because we don't have enough crews to cover all of the high school football games."

This recent trend begs the question... why?

Assistant commissioner at the i-h-s-a-a sandra walter says a good economy is part of the reason many people don't need officiating as a side job anymore.

However after a recent i-h-s-a-a survey there's a more pressing issue.... "the valuable lesson's we've learned from that survey is that yes the treatment of officials is a problem."/// "the number one reason that's given to us from officials is the behavior of the fans..coaches..and players during the games when they're being played."/// "if somebody is screaming at them and yelling at them..they are apt to just quit and we can't keep them."

To curb this problem...walt er says the i-h-s-a-a has really emphasized sportsmanship among fans.

They have also started a mentor-mentee program among officials.

Young people who are interested in officiating can get a free license.

Once they do and pass their tests...they are assigned a mentor from where they live.

That mentor gives them feedback and works to develop them for 2 to 3 years.

Walter says it's an important program... to help people remember... officials are members of "your" community.

"but then the community.

"but then the same person dons the whistle and the striped shirt and for some reason they become the enemy.

And i think we need to get beyond that day."

All three believe these steps can lead to more interest in officiating by the younger generation.

In terre haute..

Dominic miranda..

News 10 miranda..

Dominic haute..

Dominic miranda..

News 10 hey kevin!

What's the weather going to be?

I'll have i'll have




