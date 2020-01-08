Global  

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK Apokolips War Movie

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK Apokolips War Movie

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK Apokolips War Movie

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK Apokolips War Movie Trailer HD - The World’s Greatest Super Heroes square off once-and-for-all against the despotic Darkseid.

Available on Digital starting May 5, 2020, and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and Blu-ray Combo Pack on May 19, 2020.

Plot synopsis: Culminating a six-year animated journey that began with the release of Justice League War in 2014, "Justice League Dark: Apokolips War" finds Earth decimated after intergalactic tyrant Darkseid has devastated the Justice League in a poorly executed war by the DC Super Heroes.

Now the remaining bastions of good – the Justice League, Teen Titans, Suicide Squad and assorted others – must regroup, strategize and take the war to Darkseid in order to save the planet and its surviving inhabitants.

This is truly the war to end all wars, and only the victor will live to enjoy the spoils.
C5The

theC5 Watch DARK JUSTICE LEAGUE: APOKOLIPS WAR Trailer (2020) https://t.co/omdLJ2Er6P https://t.co/YJDn77n1EA 5 minutes ago

comicslat_web

Comicslat Detalles del Blu-ray de Justice League Dark: Apokolips War https://t.co/ot8H5la2Wj https://t.co/UMe8qEaITT 14 minutes ago

FT_Rushi

Lucy Ashley So freaking hyped for Justice League Dark: Apokolips War. 32 minutes ago

TeriWanderi

Teri Recommend watching on @YouTube: Justice League Dark: Apokolips War | Official Trailer https://t.co/ceMZGy5ypH 37 minutes ago

AnimeCL

Anime.cl [EspacioDC] Detalles del Blu-ray de Justice League Dark: Apokolips War - https://t.co/KQhr3NeYhv 1 hour ago

getyourcomicon

GYCO! Get your first look at package art and bonus features for #JusticeLeagueDarkApokolipsWar! https://t.co/NnMOfMmXy6 2 hours ago

Dank99Pat

Daniel Detalles del Blu-ray de Justice League Dark: Apokolips War https://t.co/lItMraMZYA https://t.co/91abYEkpTT 2 hours ago

moviescomingus

New Movies Coming Out Justice League Dark: Apokolips War - Exclusive Official Trailer (2020): Justice League Dark: Apokolips War #Trailer… https://t.co/Ky4tg7Knpw 3 hours ago


Top 10 Worst CGI Movie Villains (Live-Action)

These are the worst CGI villains in live-actions movies. The heroes couldn’t protect our eyes from these horrible looking villains. For this list, we're looking at the worst-looking..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:56Published

