JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK Apokolips War Movie

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK Apokolips War Movie Trailer HD - The World’s Greatest Super Heroes square off once-and-for-all against the despotic Darkseid.

Available on Digital starting May 5, 2020, and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and Blu-ray Combo Pack on May 19, 2020.

Plot synopsis: Culminating a six-year animated journey that began with the release of Justice League War in 2014, "Justice League Dark: Apokolips War" finds Earth decimated after intergalactic tyrant Darkseid has devastated the Justice League in a poorly executed war by the DC Super Heroes.

Now the remaining bastions of good – the Justice League, Teen Titans, Suicide Squad and assorted others – must regroup, strategize and take the war to Darkseid in order to save the planet and its surviving inhabitants.

This is truly the war to end all wars, and only the victor will live to enjoy the spoils.