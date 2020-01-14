Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ‘Southwest Vs Everybody,’ Lady Patriots gets ready for state championship game

‘Southwest Vs Everybody,’ Lady Patriots gets ready for state championship game

Video Credit: WMGT - Published < > Embed
‘Southwest Vs Everybody,’ Lady Patriots gets ready for state championship game

‘Southwest Vs Everybody,’ Lady Patriots gets ready for state championship game

Students from all Bibb County high schools will be released at noon Thursday to show support for the Southwest High School girl’s basketball team.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

‘Southwest Vs Everybody,’ Lady Patriots gets ready for state championship game

Just as ... the celebration is this saturday at the anderson scenario making begins at 11 am ... students from albert county hig schools will be released tomorrow at noon to show suppor for the southwest high school girls basketball team will abc's for shots and shows us how the team is getting ready for the state championship ... reside ... .

As you can see the shirt awar right now so with verse everybody's west ... west patrons fans will have on ... also got a chance to be ... with head coach willie goolsby ... .

The few players on how they'r preparing ... for this beginning ... c1 3 b13 moonlight school have been there a while a ...2 c1 3 b13 in a future as he is as is ... 3 the man on ... the ... in the game tips off at 2 pm tomorrow at the macon cineplex ... shelby already think he was shot i need one of those shards well albeit county elementary and middle schools will continue their normal operation.

The students will get a full day




You Might Like


Tweets about this

RashaadVannTV

Rashaád Vann It’s not the first time Southwest Girl’s Basketball team has been to the championship, but it could be the first ti… https://t.co/yNGXEae6zx 8 minutes ago

41NBC

41NBC / WMGT-DT ‘Southwest vs Everybody’: Lady Patriots gets ready for state championship game https://t.co/eMadI69SHf 30 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Both Jackson Prep teams advance to the MAIS Overall State Finals [Video]Both Jackson Prep teams advance to the MAIS Overall State Finals

The Jackson Prep boys and girls teams will both be playing for MAIS Overall State Championships on Saturday at Mississippi College. The Lady Patriots defeated Hartfield Academy 42-37 in overtime and..

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:39Published

Trump cheered at College Football Championship game [Video]Trump cheered at College Football Championship game

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the College Football Championship game in New Orleans on Monday (January 13th), with LSU (Louisiana State University) and Clemson set..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.