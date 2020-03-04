Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Two people die in two different single car crashes in Jones County

Two people die in two different single car crashes in Jones County

Video Credit: WMGT - Published < > Embed
Two people die in two different single car crashes in Jones CountyTwo people are dead after two different car crashes in Jones County this week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Two people die in two different single car crashes in Jones County

A vacant home on ayres lovato ap avenue c1 3 b13 jones nature of the office eagle car crash on upriver at monday night, but the 24 hours later another person died in the are crash of intersect rock creek road in great highway.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

DofoOfficial

ayelen garcia 👑 RT @BernieSanders: This campaign is different. We have received 8.7 million contributions from over 1.9 million donors. We don't hold high… 15 seconds ago

YOLO_AEMCS

YoLs Now all these people who change their AVIs like once every week will have an excuse to put their different filtered… https://t.co/hCJsQ9dPKu 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Poor Timing While Reversing Leads to Damage [Video]Poor Timing While Reversing Leads to Damage

Occurred on March 2, 2020 / Quezon City, Philippines Info from Licensor: "This video was taken with an in-car dash camera along De Leon St. in Don Antonio at approximately 6:33 AM on March 2, 2020. Two..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:58Published

Attempted traffic stops leads to collision, Sabino Canyon Road closed in both directions [Video]Attempted traffic stops leads to collision, Sabino Canyon Road closed in both directions

An attempted traffic stop lead to a two car collision on Sabino Canyon Road Wednesday.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.