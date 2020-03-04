Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Richard Jewell Movie Clip - I Am Angry

Richard Jewell Movie Clip - I Am Angry

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Richard Jewell Movie Clip - I Am Angry

Richard Jewell Movie Clip - I Am Angry

Richard Jewell Movie Clip - I Am Angry "I don't know if angry is even a big enough word for how I feel." Richard Jewell talks to his lawyer in this scene from Clint Eastwood's Richard Jewell movie.

About Richard Jewell (2019): “There is a bomb in Centennial Park.

You have thirty minutes.” The world is first introduced to Richard Jewell as the security guard who reports finding the device at the 1996 Atlanta bombing—his report making him a hero whose swift actions save countless lives.

But within days, the law enforcement wannabe becomes the FBI’s number one suspect, vilified by press and public alike, his life ripped apart.

Reaching out to independent, anti-establishment attorney Watson Bryant, Jewell staunchly professes his innocence.

But Bryant finds he is out of his depth as he fights the combined powers of the FBI, GBI and APD to clear his client’s name, while keeping Richard from trusting the very people trying to destroy him.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Richard Jewell Movie film clip - What Our Lives Are Like [Video]

Richard Jewell Movie film clip - What Our Lives Are Like

Richard Jewell Movie film clip - What Our Lives Are Like Oscar-winning actress Kathy Bates in the emotional press-conference scene from the movie, "Richard Jewel". Kathy Bates was nominated for Best..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:22Published
Richard Jewell Movie Clip - You Have A Very Loud Lawyer [Video]

Richard Jewell Movie Clip - You Have A Very Loud Lawyer

Richard Jewell Movie Clip - You Have A Very Loud Lawyer Plot synopsis: “There is a bomb in Centennial Park. You have thirty minutes.” The world is first introduced to Richard Jewell as the..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:07Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.