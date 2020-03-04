Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ROGER WATERS US + THEM movie

ROGER WATERS US + THEM movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
ROGER WATERS US + THEM movie

ROGER WATERS US + THEM movie

ROGER WATERS US + THEM movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Roger Waters, creative force and songwriter behind Pink Floyd, presents his highly anticipated film, Us + Them.

Filmed on the European leg of his 2017-2018 tour, the film combines state-of-the-art visual production and breath-taking sound to deliver an unmissable cinematic event that inspires with its powerful music from Pink Floyd's legendary albums and message of human rights, liberty and love.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MoviesVOD

Movies & VOD ROGER WATERS: US + THEM - Watch it Now on Digital! https://t.co/V7mI8deYN7 #Movie #Trailer #Video #Film #SonyPictures 3 days ago

CheapCharts_US

CheapCharts_US 🎬 MOVIE DEAL! Roger Waters - Us + Them now for $15.99 (from $19.99) in #iTunes. >https://t.co/Nca3oTsjqV< #deal #sale RT 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.