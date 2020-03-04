ROGER WATERS US + THEM movie

ROGER WATERS US + THEM movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Roger Waters, creative force and songwriter behind Pink Floyd, presents his highly anticipated film, Us + Them.

Filmed on the European leg of his 2017-2018 tour, the film combines state-of-the-art visual production and breath-taking sound to deliver an unmissable cinematic event that inspires with its powerful music from Pink Floyd's legendary albums and message of human rights, liberty and love.