New York's 2nd Coronavirus Case Infected Nine Others

Business Insider is reporting that New York's second coronavirus case is a 50-year-old resident.

He is a partner at a law firm near Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan.

Business Insider confirmed the identity of the second patient, a married father of four.

The man's wife, son, daughter, and neighbor are now infected.

His friend, friend's wife, and three of their four children are infected as well.

There is currently no vaccine for this strain of coronavirus, our best defense is washing hands.