Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New York's 2nd Coronavirus Case Infected Nine Others

New York's 2nd Coronavirus Case Infected Nine Others

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
New York's 2nd Coronavirus Case Infected Nine Others

New York's 2nd Coronavirus Case Infected Nine Others

Business Insider is reporting that New York's second coronavirus case is a 50-year-old resident.

He is a partner at a law firm near Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan.

Business Insider confirmed the identity of the second patient, a married father of four.

The man's wife, son, daughter, and neighbor are now infected.

His friend, friend's wife, and three of their four children are infected as well.

There is currently no vaccine for this strain of coronavirus, our best defense is washing hands.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pans44

Randy Anding RT @B52Malmet: The lawyer remains hospitalized. He uses a suburban train line to Manhattan through Grand Central Terminal. I feel for his f… 1 minute ago

AllHandsDotNet

All Hands Great headline: “A case swiftly becomes a cluster in New York” One coronavirus case, a man of around 50, has quic… https://t.co/9TAv22bOL6 2 minutes ago

grachna820

Rachna Gupta New York's 2nd coronavirus case — a 50-year-old male attorney — works at a law firm near Grand Central Terminal. He… https://t.co/w3IVnDMsDa 19 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: NJ Schools Making Sure They're Prepared For Possible Closures [Video]Coronavirus Update: NJ Schools Making Sure They're Prepared For Possible Closures

New Jersey public and private schools are making sure they're prepared in case the coronavirus forces them to shut down. They say it's an extreme scenario, but one that could happen; CBS2's Meg Baker..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:58Published

Coronavirus Update: Officials Focused On Second Confirmed Case In New York, Tracing Contacts [Video]Coronavirus Update: Officials Focused On Second Confirmed Case In New York, Tracing Contacts

The New Rochelle man in his 50s first sought treatment on Feb. 27 at Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville five days after developing respiratory issues which did not improve. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.