Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Cloudy skies will fill in tonight with a chance of some light snow showers after midnight as a warm front moves through.

Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s with a southeast breeze at 5-15 mph.

A clipper system on Thursday will bring some morning snow showers, though anything that accumulates will be melt by afternoon.

Highs will be in the 40s with windy conditions once again.

Temperatures will remain above average all week with the return of potentially more 40s/50s and sunny skies this weekend.

This is also the weekend that we "spring ahead" - turn the clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday night.

We lose an hour of sleep but sunset Sunday evening will be near 7pm.

Snow will continue to slowly melt over the next 7-10 days.

Most snow will be gone by early next week.