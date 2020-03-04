Texas U.S. Senate Primary Election Results

CadetMom RT @wfaa: The runoff election will be held on Tuesday, May 26. The winner will face Republican John Cornyn. https://t.co/B5mZM7eeEK 48 seconds ago

WFAA The runoff election will be held on Tuesday, May 26. The winner will face Republican John Cornyn. https://t.co/B5mZM7eeEK 9 minutes ago

Michael R. Keller Is it me, or is it absolutely nuts that the TX Dem Senate race, the top two finishers (who will go to a runoff), CO… https://t.co/rzgTFSMhkL 34 minutes ago

SND Dev The runoff election will be held on Tuesday, May 26. The winner will face Republican John Cornyn. https://t.co/FuG4tVwWo1 35 minutes ago

Pattrik Perez RT @KVUE: UPDATE: #MJHegar to face #RoyceWest in runoff after #CristinaTzintzúnRamirez concedes in U.S. Senate race #SuperTuesday #VoteTexa… 2 hours ago

KVUE News UPDATE: #MJHegar to face #RoyceWest in runoff after #CristinaTzintzúnRamirez concedes in U.S. Senate race… https://t.co/btRHM5wMJN 2 hours ago

Mckenna Lucas RT @thedailytexan: It's post Super Tuesday! From Joe Biden winning the Texas Democratic Presidential Primary to MJ Hegar heading to a ru… 2 hours ago