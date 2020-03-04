Global  

Pence to meet with cruise industry leaders on coronavirus

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told reporters at the White House he'll be meeting with leaders from the cruise line industry on "best practices" moving forward on handling coronavirus.

CDC Director Robert Redfield said there were "confirmed" cases of coronavirus from "another cruise ship" in California.
Two more people have died of the new coronavirus in the United States, bringing the toll to 11 and new confirmed cases were reported on Wednesday around the two most populous cities: four near New York and six in Los Angeles.

The first California death from the virus was announced by health officials as an elderly adult with underlying health conditions.

It was the first coronavirus fatality in the United States outside of Washington state, where 10 have died.

Placer County's public health department said in a statement that the patient tested presumptively positive on Tuesday at a California lab and was likely exposed between Feb.

11 and 21 on a Princess cruise ship to Mexico from San Francisco.

"Preliminary understanding from the contact investigation is that this patient had minimal community exposure between returning from the cruise and arriving at the hospital by ambulance on Feb.

27," the statement said.

The person was the second confirmed case of the respiratory disease called COVID-19 in Placer County in Northern California.



Pence will meet cruise industry officials Saturday on coronavirus

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said he would travel to Florida on Saturday to meet with cruise...
Reuters - Published


