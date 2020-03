Proposed change in speed zone cameras raises concerns

AFTER RECEIVINGCOMPLAINTS -- THECITY OF BUFFALO ISCONSIDERING SOMEBIG CHANGES TO ITSSCHOOL ZONE SPEEDCAMERAS.BUT NOT EVERYONE ISON BOARD... SAYINGTHE CHANGES COULDCREATE SOMESERIOUS SAFETYPROBLEMS.7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER ALAERREBHI JOINS US INSTUDIO.BEFORE THOSESCHOOL SPEED ZONECAMERAS EVEN GOLIVE, THE CITY NEEDSTO DECIDE WHETHERTO ENFORCE SPEEDLIMITS FOR THEENTIRE SCHOOLDAY...OR JUST FORPICK UP AND DROPOFF TIMES.YESTERDAYCOUNCILMANRASHEED WYATTMADE A PROPOSAL TOENFORCE THE LAWFROM 7:30 A.M.

TO 9:30A.M., AND 2:30 P.M.

TO4:30 P.M.

AFTERRECEIVINGCOMPLAINTSBUT A PARENT WHOSECHILD GOES TOLOVEJOY DISCOVERYSCHOOL 43, SAYS THE15 MILE PER HOURSPEED LIMIT SHOULDBE ENFORCED FORTHE ENTIRE EIGHTHOURS SCHOOL DAY.PHIL BEAVERS SAYSTHERE ARE 750STUDENTS HERE ATTHE PRE-K THROUGHEIGHTH GRADESCHOOL.AND IN THE CASE OF AFIRE DRILL, AFTERSCHOOL ACTIVITIESOR EVEN VISITING THENEARBY PUBLIC POOL,HE SAYS THEY MIGHTNOT BE SAFE IF THELOWER SPEED LIMIT ISNOT ENFORCED FORTHE FULL DAY."YOU HAVE CHILDRENTHAT ARE COMING ANDGOING AT ALL HOURSOF THE DAY OR NIGHTBECAUSE THEY MAY BESICK, THEY MAY BESTRAGGLING, COMINGIN LATE TO SCHOOL.THERE MAY NOT BE ACROSSING GUARDHERECOUNCILMANBOLLMAN, WHOREPRESENTSLOVEJOY DISTRICT,SAYS THE SCHOOLHAS HAD ISSUES LIKEACCIDENTS AND A LOTOF SPEEDERS.HE SAYS THEY MAYNEED TO LOOK ATSCHOOL ZONES ON ACASE-BY-CASE BASIS.THE CITY IS STILLWORKING ONINSTALLING FLASHINGBEACONS AND SIGNSTO LET DRIVERSKNOW THEY'RE IN ASCHOOL ZONE.COUNCILMANBOLLMAN SAYS THEPROPOSAL WILL GO TOCOMMITTEE NEXTTUESDAY FORFURTHER DISCUSSION,AND RESIDENTS AREWELCOME TO ATTENDAND VOICE THEIRCONCERNS.

IN