shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Wheatfield neighbors concerned over purple glow ALL NEW AT SIX -- TAKEA LOOK -- IT'S AGLOWING PINK ANDPURPLE SKY... AND IT'SCAUSING PROBLEMSIN THE TOWN OFWHEATFIELD.NEIGHBORS HAVEFILED COMPLAINTS...AND AS 7 EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTERHANNAH BUEHLERTELLS US -- THE TOWNIS NOW WORKING TOCLEAR UP THE SKY.YOU LOOK UP IN THESKY AND IT LOOKS LIKEALIENS ARE LANDINGNOW WE ARE UM INTHE BACKYARDSMELLING HEMP ON AREGULAR BASISTHIS WHEATFIELDNEIGHBORHOOD ISILLUMINATED----A PINKISH PURPLE...ON A DAILY BASIS.THIS IS EXACTLY IN MYBACKYARD AT THEMOMENT YESNEIGHBORS ONKNOTTINGHAM SAYPEOPLE COME FROMALL OVER TO SEEWHAT THE PURPLEHAZE IS.....ESPECIALLYDURING FOGGY ORSNOWY NIGHTS.ONE DAY THE LIGHTSCAME ON AND THAT'SHOW THE WHOLENEIGHBORHOODFOUND OUTTHE LIGHTS---ARECOMING FROMWHEATFIELDGARDENS...A COMPANY THATGROWS LETTUCE ANDMEDICAL HEMP.NEIGHBORS LIKEBARBARA NESBIT HAVEPROPERTIES THATBUTT RIGHT UPAGAINST SOME OF THEGREENHOUSES.NESBIT SAYS TWOYEARS AGOWHEATFIELDGARDENS TOOK OVERAN ALREADY EXISTINGGREENHOUSE THATGREW MOSTLYVEGETABLES......BUT UNDER THE FARMACT OF 2018 HEMPNOW FALLS UNDERAGRICULTURALFARMING....AND THENEIGHBORHOOD HASSEEN SOME CHANGESSINCE.DURING GROWINGSEASON SOMETIMESTHE SMELL IS QUITEBAD SO WE KEEP OURWINDOWS CLOSEDONE DAY THE LIGHTSJUST WENT ON AND WEWERE LIKE WHAT ARETHESE LIGHTSNEIGHBORS SAYTHEY'VE VOICED THEIRCONCERNS DURINGTOWN AT BOARDMEETINGS--THIS LETTER FROMTHE TOWN WAS SENTTO WHEATFIELDGARDENS LASTMONTHOUTLINING SOMESUGGESTIONS TOCOMBAT THECOMPLAINTS...LIKE ADDINGCURTAINS---FENCING---ADDITIONALBUFFERS---AND ALIGHTING SCHEDULEWHEATFIELDGARDENS CEO PAALEFLSTRUM TELLS METHE COMPANY ISLOOKING TO REDUCETHE GLOW BYCHANGING THE COLOROF THE FLOOR TODEPLETE THEREFLECTEDLIGHT....AS WELL ASADDING A NEW ROOFCURTAIN.HE ALSO ADDS COMEGROWINGSEASON----NEWTECHNOLOGY HASBEEN DEVELOPED TOCOMBAT THE SMELL---SCRUB---AND RECIRCULATE AIR BACKINTO THEGREENHOUSES---NOTTO THE OUTSIDE.HE SAYS THAT WILLSTART IN THE FALLAND NEIGHBORSSHOULD SEE A BIGDIFFERENCE.AS FOR NESBIT ANDHER KNOTTINGHAMNEIGHBORS---THEY SAY THIS PHOTOWAS TAKEN JUSTYESTERDAYAND HOPE ANY NEWCHANGES WILLDARKEN THE NIGHTSKY.I DON'T WANT TO BEATTHEM UP BECAUSE IHOPE THEY'RE GOINGTO DO THE RIGHTTHING WE HAVE TOLIVE AMONGST EACHOTHER YOU CAN'T JUSTCOME IN AND AFFECT ACOMMUNITYWHEATFIELDGARDENS ALSO ADDSAS A TEMPORARY FIXMOTHER NATURE WILLHELP---BECAUSESTARTING MARCHFIRST THERE WILL BEENOUGH DAYLIGHT SOLIGHT'S WON'T BENEEDED AGAIN UNTILOCTOBER FIRST....





