Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dier confronts fan after Spurs defeat

Dier confronts fan after Spurs defeat

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:24s - Published < > Embed
Dier confronts fan after Spurs defeat

Dier confronts fan after Spurs defeat

Eric Dier confronts a fan following Tottenham's FA Cup fifth round defeat to Norwich.

Twitter @SBergwijn_
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

theScoreEPL

theScore EPL Watch: Spurs' Dier confronts fan in stands after being 'insulted' https://t.co/n23dIYGOh3 https://t.co/1ulasjEo1U 11 minutes ago

MalValSptEd

Mal Val What a night. Six Nations in chaos. England game in Rome will be postponed. And at Spurs, Eric Dier confronts a f… https://t.co/o6ijFjv3JB 40 minutes ago

RTEsport

RTÉ Sport RT @RTEsoccer: It doesn't end well when Erics get involved in altercations with supporters... https://t.co/8h4jHFAfO5 57 minutes ago

RTEsoccer

RTÉ Soccer It doesn't end well when Erics get involved in altercations with supporters... https://t.co/8h4jHFAfO5 57 minutes ago

spursnewsonly

Tottenham Fans Eric Dier confronts Tottenham fan in stands after FA Cup shootout loss to Norwich https://t.co/EGxM6knsVy #TTID… https://t.co/e1olFTxzj1 1 hour ago

ThfcNews2020

THFCNews2020 Dier confronts fans in stands after Spurs loss https://t.co/tG2Zhlxv5f https://t.co/uAeE9bnK3b 1 hour ago

ReadPremLeague

Read Premier League Eric Dier confronts fan in stands after Spurs' loss to Norwich #NCFC | https://t.co/OiT0NVdzr2 https://t.co/LfI75v9jHc 2 hours ago

ReadFootballCo

Read Football Eric Dier confronts fan in stands after Spurs' loss to Norwich #NCFC | https://t.co/UBsGPoDPGV https://t.co/9JfmZc3Hwg 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.