South Florida churches taking precautions amid coronavirus concerns now < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:46s - Published South Florida churches taking precautions amid coronavirus concerns Schools, hospitals and police departments are all doing their part to stay ahead of the coronavirus and so are religious institutions. Several churches in the area are implementing changes to protect their members. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend South Florida churches taking precautions amid coronavirus concerns OF THE CORONAVIRUS& AND SO ARERELIGIOUS INSTITUTIONS&SEVERAL CHURCHES IN OUR AREASAY THEY ARE IMPLEMENTINGCHANGES TO PROTECT THEIRMEMBERS. WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5MICHELLE QUESADA SHARES THESUBTLE CHANGES THEY ARE MAKINGTO THEIR SERVICES&.MICHELLE LL: HAND SANITIZERDISPENSERS ARE IN HIGH DEMANDRIGHT NOWCHURCHES AND TEMPLES& CLERGYMEMBERS ARE TRYING TO GETAHEAD OF ANY POSSIBLE EXPOSURETO CORONAVIRUS IN THEIR PLACESOF WORSHIP& PKG: 21:51:54SPRAY BOTTLE - CLEANING WITHNAPKINS THIS IS THE NEWROUTINE AT PAYNE CHAPEL AMECHURCH IN WEST PALM BEACH..21:44:25 WEHARD SERVICES BEFORE AND AFTERSERVICE JAMES CARMAN IS VICEPRESIDENT OF THE TRUSTEE BOARDFOR THE CHURCHAND OUT OF THE CHURCH FORWORSHIP AND THEYPRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT MEMBERSFROM POSSIBLE EXPOSURE TO THECORONAVIRUS& 21:44:53 ITS VERYCONCERNING, AND WE DO HAVE ANAGING POPULATION IN THE CHURCH21:45:29 WITH SNEEZING ANDCOUGHING AND THINGS LIKE THATWE DO HAVE THE MISSIONARIESPUT OUT TISSUES CONSTANTLY,EVERYWHERE HAND SANITIZERDISPENSERS HAVE BEEN ORDEREDAND WILL BE PLACED AT EVERYENTRY WAY& 21:56:44 IT MAKESME FEEL REALLY SAFE BECAUSE IKNOW THAT YOU CANT BE TOO SAFEABOUT DOING THINGS TO PROTECTYOURSELF REBECCA RIGBSY IS ACHURCH MEMBER AND A VOLUNTEER21:55:03 ITHIS CHURCH SINCE I WAS 6YEARS OLD AND IM 72 YEARS OLD- SO A LIFE TIMESHE HELPS ORGANIZE FELLOWSHIPMEETINGS FOR THE SENIORCITIZENS WHO ATTEND THE CHURCHTHE CHURCH REOPENED AFTER AFEW MONTHS OF RENOVATIONS &NATSEVERYONE& BUT MOVING FORWARD&21:59:01 YOU DONT WANT TOINSULT ANYONE BY NOT WANTINGTO SHAKE THEIR HANDS OR GIVETHEM A HUG BUT IT IS SERIOUSAND ITS SOMETHING THAT WE ALLSHOULD THINK ABOUT





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Travel cancellation policies amid coronavirus fears Concerns over the coronavirus may have you thinking twice about that vacation you’ve been looking to book, but a local travel agency says they are seeing airlines and cruise lines loosen restrictions.. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:53Published 1 day ago South Florida Catholic Churches Taking Steps To Stop Possible Spread Of Coronavirus CBS4's Carey Codd reports on the guidelines put out by the Archdioceses of Miami. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:19Published 2 days ago