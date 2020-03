Operation BBQ Relief offers support in Nashville now < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:44s - Published Operation BBQ Relief offers support in Nashville Relief is making its way to Nashville, Tennessee, in the form of food following deadly tornadoes that struck the state on Monday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Operation BBQ Relief offers support in Nashville THOUSANDS OF PEOPLEIN TENNESSEE AREDEALING WITHDESTRUCTION AFTERTORNADOES TORE APARTTHEIR COMMUNITIES.AT LEAST 24 PEOPLE HAVEDIED AND MORE THAN ADOZEN ARE STILL MISSING.AS 41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER MCKENZIENELSON EXPLAINS - ALOCAL GROUP TRAVELEDTO TENNESSEE - READY TOHELP.STAN HAYS - CO FOUNDER,OPERATION BBQ RELIEFSAs bad as they look,it"s no where close toreally as bad as it is.LOOKING AT FOOTAGE OFTHE AFTERMATH OF THETORNADO THAT RIPPEDTHROUGH NASHVILLE "STAN HAYS KNEW HISTEAM WAS NEEDED.HAYSSAs long as this tornadowas on the ground and thenumber of communities that itaffected, the more we startedto hear, the more we knewthere was going to be a need,we just didn"t know howmuch.THE OPERATION BBQRELIEF TEAM RESPONDEDTO NASHVILLE.TODAY - VOLUNTEERSBEGAN SERVING ACOMMUNITY HAYS SAYSLOOKS ALL TOO FAMILIAR.HAYSSIt looks a lot like Joplindid, you know, Moore therewas still parts of foundationsand trees that hadn"t got,you know, Joplin there wasjust nothing.THE 2011 TORNADO THATDESTROYED MOST OFJOPLIN - IS WHAT STARTEDTHE NON PROFIT.HAYS SAYS IT STARTED ASA HOBBY.....HAYSSWhat was going to be 3-4days and a few thousandmeals turned into 11 days and120,000 meals from a parkinglot.MCKENZIE NELSON - REPORTINGSEVERAL OF THESESMOKERS HAVE ALREADYMADE IT TO NASHVILLEAND ONE OF THESE CANCOOK 2,000 PULLED PORKSANDWICHES AT ONE TIME,WHICH REALLY HELPSTHEM IN THEIR EFFORTSTO SERVE MORE THAN20,000 MEALS A DAY.HAYSSIt also does a little bitmore than just you know,nurses the body, it nurses thesoul as well as we"redoing that.MCKENZIE NELSONOPERATION BBQ PLANS TOBE IN NASHVILLE FOR 7DAYS, BUT THEY SAID THEYARE ON THE GROUNDMONITORING THESITUATION AND WILLADJUST AS NEEDED.REPORTING IN PECULIAR,MCKENZIE NELSON, 41ACTION NEWS.UNEXPECTED HOS





