Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > School Master Plan

School Master Plan

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
School Master Plan

School Master Plan

Hamilton County shares the final version of their 10 year School Master Plan which includes closing 9 current schools.

But they still have to pay for it.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

School Master Plan

Hamilton county school officials received the final recommendation on the 10 year facilities master plan.

That happened last night.

This master plan includes adding schools to the district, moving some, and closing others.

News 12 joeli poole spoke with community officials about their reaction to the final plan.

Mgt consulting was faced with the task of creating a master plan for the hamilton county school board.

Tuesday night, the final revision of the 10 year master plan was revealed.

This plan includes closing 9 sites, creating 11 new buildings, and completing 27 renovation projects.

But the price for this plan doesn't come cheap, it is projected to cost about 891 million dollars.

Favid sharpe/hamilton county commissioner " we knew it was going to be a tremendous number and it is certainly going to be a very heavy lift as we move into it.

I still think that there is some significant work that our school board is going to have to do.

They wwill have to figure out what exactly it is that they are going to want to present to the commission, the funding body."

So whats the next step for this plan?

Rhonda thurman/school board member "were going to have to meet together and pick out our top priorities.

Were going to do what we have to do.

What are our biggest needs?

What just absolutwly has to be done now?then, just see where we go from there.

Because a lot of this is how much money are we going to have to do anything?"

Commissioner sharpe says going about this budget will have to hadled with great care.

Sharpe "whether or not anyone wants to attack it from a financial aspect.

It is certainly something that is very important to many families in hamilton county and it is something we are going to have to address.

I hope that moving forward we are able to talk a bit more openly about it."

Some school board members are not convinced this is the best plan for hamilton county.

School board member rhonda thurman says they should focus on tackling the things they can do now.

Thurman "let's concentrate on the things we can do.

Let's see how much money we are going to be able to get from the commission either in growth money or in bonds.but, to even put your mind out there that we could get anything close to a billion dollars in 10 years for school construction is just not gonna happen."

To find the find of what schools are included in the plan, go to our website wdef dot com in hamilton county, joeli poole, news 12 now.

Volkswagen




You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheNewtownBee

The Newtown Bee Voters at the annual budget referendum April 28 will be deciding on separate school and municipal spending plans, s… https://t.co/JCy05dLeRq 10 hours ago

Logan_G_Wallen

Magic Mensch @needabetternam3 I've been accused of and interrogated over a school shooting that never happened. I was interrogat… https://t.co/FT8MweXNPR 14 hours ago

PrimPrincLIS

Primary Principal LIS Thanks to our parent community for their support in meeting with our visiting architect,David, from the Flansburgh… https://t.co/oFNzOORpvY 17 hours ago

uspolacc

🧢 @TrumpyBare2020 @yeetkunedo @Sultaan_of_A @AndrewYang I support a 10x10 (10 years 10 percent) plan for graduate sch… https://t.co/p0OCSbdDfH 18 hours ago

JustSheeve

Sheeve @FuzzyFlake school went the begginings of my master plan are taking shape 1 day ago

AgelinkRichard

R.Age @mitchellvii Trump’s master plan went all the way back to when dad bought him his high school diploma. 1 day ago

ericxdelta

Eric RT @FortPointer: @seaportbos A straight line drawn from Condon School to the closest point at Seaport Square is 3/4 of a mile. Seaport Squ… 1 day ago

FortPointer

The Fort Pointer @seaportbos A straight line drawn from Condon School to the closest point at Seaport Square is 3/4 of a mile. Seap… https://t.co/PbXy8JkEYu 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Columbia City's $50 million project [Video]Columbia City's $50 million project

Columbia City officials releasing the master plan for a $50 million project on the Columbia City High School property.

Credit: WFFTPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.