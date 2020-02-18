Chief justice slams Schumer for 'dangerous' comment

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) U.S. SENATE MINORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER: "I want to tell you Gorsuch, I want to tell you Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price." In a stunning rebuke on Wednesday, Chief Justice John Roberts chastized Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for these comments at a rally outside the Supreme Court.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) U.S. SENATE MINORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER: "You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions." In response - Justice Roberts issued a rare statement criticizing Schumer's comments writing "...threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous." Inside, the justices were hearing arguments in a major case over a restrictive abortion law in Louisiana - that could make it harder for women to obtain the procedure.

A spokesman for Schumer said by email that the senator was referring to the "political price" Republicans will pay for putting Kavanaugh and Gorsuch on the court.

Roberts has in the past also criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for his negative comments toward judges who have ruled against his administration.