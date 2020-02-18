Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > John Roberts > Chief justice slams Schumer for 'dangerous' comment

Chief justice slams Schumer for 'dangerous' comment

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Chief justice slams Schumer for 'dangerous' comment

Chief justice slams Schumer for 'dangerous' comment

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday issued an unusual rebuke of "dangerous" comments by top U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer about two conservative Supreme Court justices appointed by President Donald Trump and how they might rule in a major abortion case.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Chief justice slams Schumer for 'dangerous' comment

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) U.S. SENATE MINORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER: "I want to tell you Gorsuch, I want to tell you Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price." In a stunning rebuke on Wednesday, Chief Justice John Roberts chastized Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for these comments at a rally outside the Supreme Court.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) U.S. SENATE MINORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER: "You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions." In response - Justice Roberts issued a rare statement criticizing Schumer's comments writing "...threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous." Inside, the justices were hearing arguments in a major case over a restrictive abortion law in Louisiana - that could make it harder for women to obtain the procedure.

A spokesman for Schumer said by email that the senator was referring to the "political price" Republicans will pay for putting Kavanaugh and Gorsuch on the court.

Roberts has in the past also criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for his negative comments toward judges who have ruled against his administration.



Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. chief justice slams Schumer for 'dangerous' comment on justices in abortion case

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday issued an unusual rebuke of "dangerous" comments by top...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Chief Justice Roberts Issues Stunning Rebuke Against Schumer for ‘Threatening Statements’ Against Gorsuch, Kavanaugh (UPDATE: Schumer Responds)

Chief Justice Roberts Issues Stunning Rebuke Against Schumer for ‘Threatening Statements’ Against Gorsuch, Kavanaugh (UPDATE: Schumer Responds)Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued a stunning rebuke to Senate Minority Leader Chuck...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

iLynnisse

Persistent Patriot, Relentless Resistor (M🍑45) RT @JoyceWhiteVance: Whether you think Schumer’s comments were warranted or not, for Chief Justice Roberts to reprimand him, after permitti… 5 seconds ago

oceansfourlife

Jay Dee RT @RWPUSA: And where is the Chief Justice’s rebuke of ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ for saying far far worse about the federal judiciary? In rare re… 5 seconds ago

pbv2103

CharlestonCard⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @JonathanTurley: The Chief is write to call out Schumer for his reckless and inflammatory rhetoric. Schumer needs to apologize to the Co… 8 seconds ago

trustkey44

GB RT @eliehonig: Good that Chief Justice Roberts spoke up here. But where was he last week when Trump went after Justices Sotomayor and Ginsb… 15 seconds ago

RoseBeckley

Rose RT @JonFlan: WHOSE OX IS BEING GORED? - Chief Justice Roberts criticized Schumer for criticizing its impending decision on abortion rights;… 17 seconds ago

henrym56

Murf the Surf 🍑 RT @dhershiser: ⁦@SenSchumer⁩ has every right to be angry & every woman in America should be as well! Even if you don’t agree with abortion… 22 seconds ago

MarkCarterMAGA

✝️🇺🇸✝️Mark Carter✝️🇺🇸✝️ RT @Belann_Farrar1: Chief Justice John Roberts Slams Chuck Schumer’s ‘Dangerous’ Remarks About Gorsuch, Kavanaugh-Chief Justice Roberts iss… 22 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wife of Dr Kafeel writes letter to HC Chief Justice requesting protection to husband [Video]Wife of Dr Kafeel writes letter to HC Chief Justice requesting protection to husband

Wife of Dr Kafeel writes letter to HC Chief Justice requesting protection to husband

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published

Sonam Kapoor slams RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for divorce comment [Video]Sonam Kapoor slams RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for divorce comment

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has slammed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, calling his comments on divorce regressive and foolish.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.