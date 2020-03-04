Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pa. State Health Dept. Gets Ability To Test Coronavirus

Pa. State Health Dept. Gets Ability To Test Coronavirus

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:06s - Published < > Embed
Pa. State Health Dept. Gets Ability To Test Coronavirus

Pa. State Health Dept. Gets Ability To Test Coronavirus

Medical professionals are in overdrive, bracing for a potential onslaught of testing for coronavirus cases.

How exactly does that work?

KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

donnacarrwest

Donna Carr @dananessel @KassandraSeven There will be when the State Health Dept gets enough tests. There probably are cases no… https://t.co/vpgcDh65r8 3 days ago

PurpleGimp

PurpleGimp @ksquared423 Do you have the local Oregon virus hotline handy? I haven't seen it yet and would be good to have sinc… https://t.co/ACy0gatrGT 5 days ago

Anthropic

Paul Jankura RT @agarrettABJ: Ohio @GovMikeDeWine says he gets daily updates, sometimes more than once a day from Dr. Amy Acton from state health dept.… 6 days ago

agarrettABJ

Amanda Garrett Ohio @GovMikeDeWine says he gets daily updates, sometimes more than once a day from Dr. Amy Acton from state health… https://t.co/FZXTqhmvby 6 days ago

OCMom12

CynDVM @marcorubio Pandemics require global responses. POTUS Eliminates 20% of the CDC pandemic response team Lies about… https://t.co/qFp1yPQPep 6 days ago

sas20160

Waldorf Overwatch @lookner, especially of it gets a foothold in the homeless population. https://t.co/tyMytUJyew 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

First NH COVID-19 patient attended event before diagnosis despite self-quarantine recommendation [Video]First NH COVID-19 patient attended event before diagnosis despite self-quarantine recommendation

As a second case of COVID-19 was confirmed in New Hampshire, state health officials said the first person diagnosed with the virus ignored a request to self-isolate.

Credit: WMUR     Duration: 01:52Published

New Jersey College Cancels Out-Of-State Travel For Athletic Teams Over Coronavirus Concerns [Video]New Jersey College Cancels Out-Of-State Travel For Athletic Teams Over Coronavirus Concerns

A New Jersey college has canceled out-of-state travel for its athletic teams over coronavirus concerns. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.