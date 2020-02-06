Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Friends remember man killed in tornado

Friends remember man killed in tornado

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:04s - Published < > Embed
Friends remember man killed in tornado

Friends remember man killed in tornado

Todd Koehler and his wife Sue would become two of at least 18 people in Putnam County killed by the tornado.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Friends remember man killed in tornado

THAT HIT DAVIDSON, WILSON -- WASON THE GROUND FOR 50 MILES.IN COOKEVILLE IT'S SLOW GOING.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

13wmaznews

13WMAZ News Remember their names | Family, friends share memories of lives lost in Putnam County tornado https://t.co/IUfP0pUguF 8 minutes ago

10NewsWTSP

10News WTSP Remember their names | Family, friends share memories of lives lost in Putnam County, Tennessee, tornado https://t.co/0jiEc6InqP 44 minutes ago

whatevers80

whatever RT @11AliveNews: Remember their names | Family, friends share memories of lives lost in Putnam County tornado https://t.co/zApraSeYQb 53 minutes ago

11AliveNews

11Alive News Remember their names | Family, friends share memories of lives lost in Putnam County tornado https://t.co/zApraSeYQb 53 minutes ago

WendyVerran

Wendy Sue Verran FIRE HAWK✡️ RT @wbir: Remember their names | Family, friends share memories of lives lost in Putnam County tornado https://t.co/CdR0L75qO6 2 hours ago

wbir

WBIR Channel 10 Remember their names | Family, friends share memories of lives lost in Putnam County tornado https://t.co/CdR0L75qO6 2 hours ago

CruelSummer20

Paper Rings 😎 @thearrchers Nobody should ever tell someone WHO to vote for, including Tay. Like last time, she said get educated,… https://t.co/sdAoI8NAZe 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stoughton Man Found Guilty In Deadly Crash That Killed 4 Teens [Video]Stoughton Man Found Guilty In Deadly Crash That Killed 4 Teens

A 19-year-old man from Stoughton has been convicted in a deadly crash that killed four of his friends.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:28Published

Family, friends remember murdered homeless man [Video]Family, friends remember murdered homeless man

A blind, homeless man was murdered and tonight friends and family to time to honor him in a small memorial.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.