Democratic race narrow leading up to Michigan's primary

Michigan is one of the primary focuses of the Democratic primary as we move closer to next week's primary.



Recent related videos from verified sources Elizabeth Warren falls well short in home state primary The Massachusetts senator is projected to finish third in the state's 2020 Democratic primary. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:37Published 14 hours ago Campaign 2020: Presidential Candidates Prepare For South Carolina Debate Ahead Of Saturday's Primary Bernie Sanders is on the heels of Joe Biden, who has a narrow lead in the upcoming South Carolina primary. Randy Paige has details on where the race for the democratic party presidential nomination.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:28Published 1 week ago