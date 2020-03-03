Global  

Ultra Canceled Over Coronavirus?

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:03s - Published < > Embed
Ultra Canceled Over Coronavirus?CBS4's Hank Tester shares the details.
The beat will go on for Ultra amid growing coronavirus concerns

The coronavirus isn’t slowing down the beat in Miami. Amid growing concerns of the virus and large...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •cbs4.com


Miami’s Ultra Music Festival Canceled Due to Coronavirus: Report

This month's Ultra Music Festival in Miami has reportedly been canceled due to concerns over the...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •cbs4.com



Recent related videos from verified sources

Miami's Ultra Music Festival Could Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus Concerns [Video]Miami's Ultra Music Festival Could Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Miami’s Ultra Music Festival is in jeopardy of being postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:33Published

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez: Coronavirus Won't Halt Ultra Music Fest [Video]Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez: Coronavirus Won't Halt Ultra Music Fest

On Monday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the city is working with the festival to prevent a potential outbreak.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:38Published

