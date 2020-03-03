Global  

No evidence pets can be infected by COVID-19

No evidence pets can be infected by COVID-19Doctors say there is no evidence pets can be infected by COVID-19
No evidence pets can be infected by COVID-19

GILAT MELAMED, 7EYEWITNESS NEWS.DOCTORS SAY DO NOTWORRY ABOUT YOURPETS GETTINGCOVID-19.THE WORLD SMALLANIMAL VETERINARYASSOCIATIONREPORTS THERE IS NOEVIDENCE THAT CATSOR DOGS CAN BEINFECTED OR SPRETHE DISEASE.ONE DOG IN CHINA DIDTEST POSITIVE... BUTDOCTORS SAY DO NOTPANIC.THE WORST THING...OUT: TO PANICTHERE ARE PEOPLE...OUT: A OOR KNOBCOULD HAVE ITTHERE ARE CANICORONAVIRUSVACCINES BUT T




JimEdwards1947

Jim Edwards RT @NZVA: Here is advice on coronavirus and pets. There is no evidence animals can be infected with or spread COVID-19. This is a rapidly… 6 hours ago

ClaireabelleRed

CLAIRE GROVER 🐝 Can my #pet get #Coronavirus There is no current evidence that pets or other domestic animals can be infected with… https://t.co/4PE7Kzhxww 7 hours ago

Agali_GCFR

HRT™ Anifowose 🇳🇬 Can I catch COVID-19 from my pet? No. There is no evidence that companion animals or pets such as cats and dogs… https://t.co/xHZcmHNsbb 8 hours ago

MatheysFiles

Where’s my America?! @howroute British Veterinary Association President Daniella Dos Santos added that current advice was that “there is… https://t.co/CyG6JIRGne 10 hours ago

AuraFreeman

Aura Freeman So just to be clear everyone, pets can’t be infected by Covid-19 and “present evidence suggests that dogs are no mo… https://t.co/UAlJzv23e1 11 hours ago

COVID19IND

Corona Virus Updates Q. Can I catch COVID-19 from my pet? A: No. There is no evidence that companion animals or pets such as cats and do… https://t.co/GCKugWdFmD 16 hours ago

NZVA

NZVA Here is advice on coronavirus and pets. There is no evidence animals can be infected with or spread COVID-19. This… https://t.co/IxmRxyJinY 17 hours ago

amicableaida

💊 RT @rtv6: The World Health Organization has stated that there is no evidence that pets like dogs and cats can be infected by COVID-19. http… 22 hours ago


