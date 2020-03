Who should get tested

C-D-C HAS BROADENED GUIDELINESFOR WHO CAN GET TESTED.

BUTTHE PIMA COUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT SAYS -- THEY DON'THAVE ENOUGH TESTING KITS TOFOLLOW THOSE RECOMMENDATIONS.NINE ON YOUR SIDE'S BRIANBRENNAN JOINS US NOW -- BRIANTHE DIRECTOR SAYS THEY'REKEEPING STRICTER REQUIREMENTSFOR TESTING?YES THEY'VE MADE A FEW SLIGHTCHANGES... BUT FOR THE MOSTPART THE ABILITY TO GET TESTEDFOR CORONAVIRUS IS RESTRICTEDTO A FEW QUALIFYING FACTORS.THE CDC HAS BROADENEDGUIDELINES FOR COVID-19 TESTINGTO ALLOW DOCTORS ORDERS.

DR.BOB ENGLAND INTERIM DIRECTOR,PCHD 18:50-59 EVERY LOCALHEATLH DEPARTMENT AND STATEHEALTH DEPARTMENT I'M SURE ISRUSHING TO FIGURE OUT HOW THEYWILL HANDLE IT.

INTERIMDIRECTOR OF PIMA COUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT DR. BOB ENGLANDSAYS THINGS ARE RAPIDLYCHANGING... BUT AS OF THISWEEK THE STATE DOESN'T HAVEENOUGH MEDICAL KITS TO MAKETHAT HAPPEN.

DR. BOB ENGLANDINTERIM DIRECTOR, PCHD15:25-15:35 IF EVERY DOC WHOWANTED A PATIENT TESTED WERETO SEND A SAMPLE TO THE STATELAB IM PRETTY SURE THEY'D BEOUT OF TEST KITS IN ONE DAYPIMA COUNTY WILL BE FOLLOWINGOLD GUIDELINES.

ONLY THREEKINDS OF PEOPLE WILL QUALIFYFOR TESTING.

THOSE WITHSYMPTOMS WHO HAVE HAD CLOSECONTACT WITH A CORONAVIRUSPATIENT.

THOSE WHO REQUIREHOSPITALIZATION AND HAVETRAVELED TO IMPACTED AREAS...AND THOSE HOSPITALIZED AND NOOTHER DIAGNOSIS HAS BEENFOUND.

DR. BOB ENGLAND INTERIMDIRECTOR, PCHD 18:59-19:14 THEWAY WE WILL DO IT FOR NOW ANDTHIS CAN CHANGE TOMORROW BUTFOR NOW WE ARE GOING TO STICKTO THE OLD CRITERIA, BUT WEWILL ADD OTHER COUNTRIES WHEREIT IS WIDELY CIRCULATINGINSTEAD OF JUST CHINA.

THOSECOUNTRIES ARE IRAN, ITALY,JAPAN AND SOUTH KOREA.

DR. BOBENGLAND INTERIM DIRECTOR, PCHD20:35-46 WE WILL ADD BROADERCRITERIA AND ALLOW AS MUCHTESTING AS WE CAN AS FAST ASWE CAN WE JUST DON'T HAVE THECAPACITY RIGHT NOW.

ENGLANDSAYS PRIVATE LABS AND RESEARCHFACILITIES ARE WORKING TOPROVIDE MORE KITS.ENGLAND SAYS HE HOPES MOREKITS BECOME AVAILABLE...BECAUSE MORE TESTING WOULDLIKELY PROVE THE VIRUS HASMANY MORE MILD CASES THAN WHATHAS BEEN REPORTED.

IF YOU HAVECONCERNS THERE IS A NEWHOTLINE FOR QUESTIONS... THATNUMBER IS 520-724-7797.

