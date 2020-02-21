Global  

Mercedes India bets big on GLC Coupe, fears no impact from coronavirus

Mercedes India MD and CEO Martin Schwenk says newly-launched GLC Coupe will appeal to a wide category of luxury car buyers in the country.

On coronavirus, he says production lines are not likely to be impacted.
