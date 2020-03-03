Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > South Florida churches taking precautions amid coronavirus concerns

South Florida churches taking precautions amid coronavirus concerns

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:47s - Published < > Embed
South Florida churches taking precautions amid coronavirus concerns

South Florida churches taking precautions amid coronavirus concerns

Schools, hospitals and police departments are all doing their part to stay ahead of the coronavirus and so are religious institutions.

Several churches in the area are implementing changes to protect their members.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Doctors answer viewers questions about coronavirus. [Video]Doctors answer viewers questions about coronavirus.

People living in Fort Myers asked Fox 4 questions about coronavirus. So, we took their concerns directly to doctors for answers.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.