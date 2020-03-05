EMT severely burned

Family are asking for help after an unfortante accident.

Hamilton county e-m-t, duane beacham was getting ready for work, when he slipped and fell in the shower.

He was knocked unconsious, and scolded by the hot water.

Beacham is now at west cobb hospital, and is being treated for 2nd degree burns from head to toe.

He is in critical condition and battling kidney failure.

He has a long road to recovery, but is up and talking.

Beacham's brother says he is a fighter and is overwhelmed by support.

Although we help everybody in ur jobs, everybody is helping us now.

My brother was a volunteer fireman for 9 years.

He spent most of his life helping peopleand it is being returned ten fold."

Doctors are doing what they can to help fight infections and can to help fight infections and continue to work on his kidneys.

For a link to the go fund me, go to our website wdef dot com.

Dalton