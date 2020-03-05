Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > EMT severely burned

EMT severely burned

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
EMT severely burned

EMT severely burned

A Hamilton County EMT usually is the one saving lives.

But now the public is coming to his aide after a horrible accident at home.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

EMT severely burned

Family are asking for help after an unfortante accident.

Hamilton county e-m-t, duane beacham was getting ready for work, when he slipped and fell in the shower.

He was knocked unconsious, and scolded by the hot water.

Beacham is now at west cobb hospital, and is being treated for 2nd degree burns from head to toe.

He is in critical condition and battling kidney failure.

He has a long road to recovery, but is up and talking.

Beacham's brother says he is a fighter and is overwhelmed by support.

Although we help everybody in ur jobs, everybody is helping us now.

My brother was a volunteer fireman for 9 years.

He spent most of his life helping peopleand it is being returned ten fold."

Doctors are doing what they can to help fight infections and can to help fight infections and continue to work on his kidneys.

For a link to the go fund me, go to our website wdef dot com.

Dalton




You Might Like


Tweets about this

BennettD1885

DaveB💿☘️📀 @steviusthegreat yeah, getting severely burned is prob my biggest fear in life. (a first degree burn hurts bad enou… https://t.co/YqF9JDhjv9 24 minutes ago

woodseysmith

Dorothy⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @CBSNews: INSPIRING: This little girl was severely burned after a bomb exploded in front of her home in Syria. Three years later, she's… 56 minutes ago

pyrok94

Kiera J @James71351732 @Wendys I'd take a mcgriddle over the wendys breakfast. I was severely disappointed in the dry sand… https://t.co/c9cExgtAuL 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.