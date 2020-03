UNO professor discusses economic impact of the coronavirus in Omaha

FOR JENNIFERGRISWOLD.OF THE TENAMERICANS WHOREMAIN ON THEU-N-M-C/NEBRASKAMEDICAL CENTERCAMPUS FROM THEDIAMONDPRINCESS CRUISESHIP, ONE ISLEAVING TODAY.ANOTHER ONE OFTHE TENCONTINUES TO BETREATED IN THENEBRASKABIOCONTAINMENTUNIT THE TESTINGREGIMENCONTINUES FORTHE EIGHTREMAININGGUESTS IN THENATIONALQUARANTINE UNIT,WITH THEPOSSIBILITY OFMOREDEPARTURES THISWEEK.NATIONALLY THEREARE 149CORONAVIRUSCASES WITH 11DEATHS SO FAR.AS THE DISEASECONTINUES TOSPREAD WORRIESSURROUNDING THECORNONAVIRUSCOULD IMPACTOUR ECONOMY.I WENT OUT TO U-N-O'S CAMPUS TOSIT DOWN WITH APROFESSOR TOSEE HOW OMAHA'SCOULD BEEFFECTED BY THECORONAVIRUS.WITH NINEPATIENTS HOUSEDAT THE NEBRASKAMEDICAL CENTER,THE CORONAVIRUSIS STILL HITTINGCLOSE TO HOME.BUT HOW MUCH ISIT HITTING OURECONOMY?

INTERMS OF THEOMAHA ECONOMY,WE HAVE NOTSEEN ANYTHINGWHICH HAS BEEN AMAJOR PROBLEMLINKED DIRECTLYTO THE VIRUS.DR.CHRIS DECKER IS APROFESSOR OFECONOMICS AT U-N-O.HE SAID THECORONAVIRUS ISHAVING A SIMILAREFFECT ON THEECONOMY AS SARSDID IN THE EARLY2000'S....HEEXPECTS THELONG-TERMEFFECTS TO BELIMITED.THAT DOESN'TMEAN IT'SSERIOUS, OFCOURSE IT'SSERIOUS BUTUSUALLYVIGILANCE ANDTIME HELP THEECONOMY SMOOTHOUT.IN TWO WEEKSCOLLEGEBASKETBALL FANSWILL TURN ITSATTENTION TOOMAHA FOR THEFIRST TWOROUNDS OF THEN-C-A-ATOURNAMENT.VISTORS FROMOUT OF THE AREAARE EXTREMELYIMPORTANT TOMAJOR EVENTSLIKE THIS.IF THERE ISSUFFICIENTCONCERN FOR THEPURPOSES OFTRAVELING TOOMAHA FOR THEEVENT, THATCOULD REDUCETHE IMPACT THATTHE EVENT COULDHAVE ON THE CITY.AND IT'S NOT JUSTTHIS EVENT.OVER THE NEXTFEW MONTHSOMAHA IS HOSTINGTHE COLLEGEWORLD SERIES,BERKSHIREHATHAWAY ANUALSHAREHOLDERSMEETINGS AND THEU.S.OLYMPIC SWIMTRIALS.THECANCELLATIONSOF ANY OF THESEEVENTS COULDHAVE A MAJORTOLL OF THEOMAHA ECONOMY.PEOPLE COMEHERE FROMOUTSIDE OFOMAHA, THEYSPEND MONEY,THEY STIMULATEDEMAND FORHOTELS,RESTAURANTS ANDRETAILESTABLISHMENTS.IF THAT SPENDINGDOESN'T OCCUR,THAT CAN REDUCEGROWTH IN THOSESECTORS IN OURECONOMY.OVER THE LASTFEW DAYS THECORNONAVIRUSHAS TAKEN A HITON THE FINANCIALSECTION...THE DOWDROPPED FRIDAYBEFORESKYROCKETING UPMONDAY.BUT DON'T EXPECTANYTHING MAJORTO IMPACT THEOMAHA MARKET.OUR ECONOMY ISPRETTY DIVERSE,WE HAVE A LOT OFGOOD SECTORS,EMPLOYMENTTENDS TO BESTEADY.AT THE MOMENT IDON'T SEE ANYREASON TO BECONCERNEDABOUT ANY MAJOREVENTS IN OURECONOMY.SO FAR NONE OFTHE MAJOREVENTS IN OMAHAHAVE BEENCANCELED ANDFANS AS OF NOWWILL STILL BE ABLETO ATTEND ALLGAMES FOR THEN-C-A-ATOURNAMENT.DECKER SAID U-N-OADMINISTRATORSARE ALREADYDISCUSSING PLANSON HOW TO RUNCLASSES IFSTUDENTS CAN'TPHYSICALLY BE ONCAMPUS IF THEVIRUS CONTINUESTO SPREAD.