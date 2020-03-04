Community Dealing With Devastation After Tornadoes

Global  

WAAY 31's Sophia Borrelli reports on the continuing search and clean-up effort after a recent deadly tornado in Nashville.
Of his home when the tornadoes hit.

I spoke with a dad today who said he was relieved to hear his daughter's screams for help because he knew she was alive.

Today volunteers helped sort through the debris to find pictures and paintings, stuffed animals and other personal belongings.

Ferdie difurio lived at a home which is now just down to the foundation.

He described the moments before he was able to get his daughter to safety.

Ferdie difurio, lives in putnam county: "it's all that meant to me to find her and i wasn't going to leave until i did.

So that was main focus.

I didn't care about anything else.

You feel desperate when you can't see or hear anything.

But just hearing her cry eventually was a miracle."

Difurio says this is a very strong community and they will get through this.

The sheriff's office says there will be patrol officers in the area all night making sure to keep an eye out on thos community 24/7.

Live in putnam county sophia borrelli waay




