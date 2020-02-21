Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Baltimore Buzz: First 'Drag Queen Story Hour' Coming To Baltimore

Baltimore Buzz: First 'Drag Queen Story Hour' Coming To Baltimore

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Baltimore Buzz: First 'Drag Queen Story Hour' Coming To Baltimore

Baltimore Buzz: First 'Drag Queen Story Hour' Coming To Baltimore

Two Baltimore-area drag performers will take part in the city's first-ever "Drag Queen Story Hour" at the Enoch Pratt Free Library's Central Library Thursday evening.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Program Where Drag Queens Read To Children Draws Controversy In Broomfield [Video]Program Where Drag Queens Read To Children Draws Controversy In Broomfield

In Broomfield a group of adults came out to protest an event for children. The library was hosting Drag Queen Story Hour.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:59Published

CHARM CITY KINGS movie [Video]CHARM CITY KINGS movie

CHARM CITY KINGS movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Growing up in West Baltimore, teenage Mouse (JAHI DI'ALLO WINSTON) feels the fierce pull of different forces: Between notorious ex-con Blax (MEEK..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.