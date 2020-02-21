Baltimore Buzz: First 'Drag Queen Story Hour' Coming To Baltimore

Two Baltimore-area drag performers will take part in the city's first-ever "Drag Queen Story Hour" at the Enoch Pratt Free Library's Central Library Thursday evening.



